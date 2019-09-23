England Drop Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy From Test Squad Against New Zealand

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday announced the 15-strong squads for the five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and two Test matches against New Zealand. England's limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan will lead the side for the first time after the World Cup triumph. England selectors dropped Jason Roy and wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow from the Test squad after they failed terribly in the just-concluded Ashes series which ended in a 2-2 draw. Jason Roy was not even included in the fifth Ashes Test .

The selectors took note of Tom Banton and Saqib Mahmood's performance in the white-ball cricket in the domestic competition and included them in the national squad for the first time.

Somerset's Banton earned the reward for finishing second in the leading run-scorers' list with 594 runs in the just-concluded Vitality Blast, while Mahmood reaped reward for picking up most wickets in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Worcestershire fast bowler Pat Brown and Lancashire spinner Matthew Parkinson have also receive their maiden call-ups.

The two-Test series which is not part of ICC World Test Championship will start on November 21 and England have included Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Saqib Mahmood and Matt Parkinson into their 15-member squad.

England's all-time leading wicket-taker in Test cricket James Anderson missed out on a place in the squad due to injury which he suffered during the first Ashes Test in Birmingham where he could only ball four overs.

"James Anderson was unavailable for selection in the Test squad as he continues his rehabilitation from a calf injury," the release said.

The tour will be begin with a T20I match on November 1 in Christchurch. The rest of four T20I matches will be played on November 3, 5, 8 and 10 in Wellington, Nelson, Napier and Auckland, respectively.

The Test series will begin on November 21 at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, while the second match will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton from November 29 to December 3.

England T20I squad:

Eoin Morgan (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Pat Brown, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, James Vince

England Test squad:

Joe Root (capt), Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dominic Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes