The BCCI press release that was sent on Monday evening has sparked more speculation than it has resolved. Sanju Samson - the T20 World Cup 2026 Player of the Tournament - was missing from the list of selected players for India's tour of Zimbabwe later this month. The timing of the omission couldn't have been starker. Two days ago, Samson made way for 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the IPL 2026 top-scorer. With the latest decision, was the BCCI trying to signal a shift in its T20I plans going forward?

According to a report in Cricbuzz, "the decision appears to be part of a broader plan." "When else can the new players be tried?" the report quoted a source as saying.

The report added that Samson is still a part of the BCCI selectors' long-term strategy. The current omission is a temporary arrangement. Samson is also part of India's squad for the Asian Games.

The report also narrated a 'theory doing the rounds', which says Samson 'voluntarily' sat out of the Manchester T20I so that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could be included in the XI.

Samson is the only top-order batter from the team playing the England T20Is who has been left out of the Zimbabwe tour. In the bowling department, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi - all of whom are playing in the England T20Is - are also not part of the Zimbabwe series.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes the real test for teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi begins now, saying the 15-year-old must prepare for the tactical plans opposition bowlers will use against him following his eye-catching start to international cricket.

Speaking ahead of the third T20I against England, Pathan said Sooryavanshi's fearless approach should remain intact but stressed that adapting to opponents' strategies would be crucial for his continued success.

"He is a special talent, no doubt, but he needs to make sure he is ready for the plans bowlers will come up with against him," Pathan told JioHotstar. "Like in the first game, if you want to step out against the spinners in England, it's not a bad option since the ball doesn't turn that much there, but you need to maintain your balance and not move too far away from the ball," he added.

Sooryavanshi managed 14 off 10 balls in the second T20I before falling to spin, but Pathan backed the youngster's intent, saying he was pleased that the teenager did not abandon his natural attacking game

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