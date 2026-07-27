Former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav may have lost his spot in the squad but his practice remains just as intense. Hours after India completed a 3-0 series win over Zimbabwe, Suryakumar posted a video on social media where he was running and batting at the Vasoo Paranjape Cricket Academy. “Sunday was fun. Quick run. Batted around 1000 balls for 3 hours. Felt good," Suryakumar Yadav wrote in the caption. The veteran batter guided India to the T20 World Cup 2026 title in March but was dropped from the squad just months after the victory amid a poor run of form in IPL and international cricket.

Meanwhile, as per a BCCI source, the apex cricket body has not ruled out a comeback for Suryakumar, and he remains in contention for selection if he consistently performs in domestic cricket, despite not being in the current plans.

Sunday was fun. Quick run

Batted around 1000 balls for 3 hours.

Felt goodpic.twitter.com/x6wH9Ebpmv — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) July 26, 2026

"Doors for Suryakumar Yadav are still open. He is not currently in the scheme of things, but he remains eligible to come back if he scores runs in domestic cricket consistently," said a BCCI source.

Led by newly appointed captain Iyer, India suffered a 56-run defeat in the fifth T20I at Southampton, conceding the five-match series to England 4-0 after the opening game was washed out and ended in a no-result.

The tourists had previously lost the fourth T20I by nine wickets, the third by 125 runs, and the second by four wickets.

The defeat in England comes on the back of India's 2-0 T20I series loss to Ireland earlier this year, which marked the country's first-ever bilateral T20I series defeat against the Irish. England's triumph also represents their maiden bilateral T20I series victory over India in a contest featuring two or more matches.

India will now turn their attention to the ODI series against England, with experienced campaigners Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma set to return to the squad.

(With ANI inputs)

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