Sanju Samson and Heinrich Klaasen were involved in a heated exchange during Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2026 game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk on Monday. It happened in the 15th over during SRH's chase. On the bowling of CSK spinner Noor Ahmad, Samson showcased sharp reflexes to stump Klaasen out. The SRH batter, who was in good touch with six boundaries and two sixes, appeared frustrated after his dismissal. As Klaasen made his way back to the dugout, he was seen exchanging words with Samson. The situation escalated quickly as Samson also responded to it, leading to a brief heated exchange between the two players.

The on-field tension was eventually defused as Shivam Dube, Noor Ahmad, and the umpire stepped in to calm both players.

Watch it here:

A day after the game, Samson put out a heartfelt post on social media. He shared his picture with Klaasen and tagged him, while writing, "Things happen on the field but lots of love and respect to this gem of a person off it."

Klaasen also shared the picture and wrote, "Much love and respect for you bud. Always love watching you play. Keep doing your thing. We are all good. Looking forward to our next battle."

CSK lose their last home game in IPL 2026

Ishan Kishan struck a fluent 70 after Pat Cummins displayed his mastery over length and pace with a three-wicket burst, as Sunrisers Hyderabad ensured an IPL 2026 playoff berth with a smooth five-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Monday.

Chasing 181 was never going to be easy on a slowish Chepauk track. But Kishan, who hammered seven fours and three sixes in his 47-ball knock, and an equally enterprising Heinrich Klaasen (47 off 26 balls) added 75 runs for the third wicket, powering Hyderabad to 181 for five in 19 overs.

SRH now have 16 points with a game in hand - good enough to carry them to the playoffs, and the night's result meant that Gujarat Titans (16 points) also marched into the knockouts.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (18 points) have already sealed their place in the playoffs, leaving other contenders to fight it out for the lone remaining place.

(With PTI inputs)

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