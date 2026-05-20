Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) produced a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Mumbai Indians (MI) to a modest total of 147/8 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. For the match, Hardik saw a return to captaincy. Mumbai Indians thus became the second team in the IPL to have three different captains in three straight games - Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. Before MI, Pune Warriors India had three different skippers in three consecutive matches - Ross Taylor, Angelo Mathews and Aaron Finch.

MI regular Hardik Pandya had missed the earlier matches due to injury.

After being asked to bat first, MI made a cautious start, reaching 10/0 in the first two overs. However, the third over proved costly as KKR all-rounder Cameron Green struck twice in quick succession, first removing Ryan Rickelton for six runs on the third delivery and then dismissing Naman Dhir for a three-ball duck on the final ball of the over.

The pressure continued in the very next over when Saurabh Dubey sent back Rohit Sharma for 15, leaving MI struggling at 24/3 after four overs.

Dubey struck again in the sixth over, getting rid of Suryakumar Yadav for 15, as MI finished the powerplay at 46/4 under mounting pressure.

After the end of the eighth over, MI batters Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya took the team to 57/4. However, rain then interrupted play, forcing a temporary halt in proceedings.

Following the resumption, both batters resumed cautiously as MI reached 64/4 at the halfway stage of the innings, continuing to rebuild after early setbacks.

On the fourth ball of the 14th over, pacer Kartik Tyagi struck for the first time, dismissing Tilak Varma for 20 runs as Mumbai slipped further to 88/5, continuing their struggle to build momentum.

Mumbai's batting collapse continued as skipper Hardik Pandya was dismissed for 26 runs, with veteran spinner Sunil Narine clean-bowling him on the second delivery of the 16th over, leaving MI further under pressure in their innings.

On the fourth ball of the 17th over, Will Jacks was run out for 14 following a major mix-up with Corbin Bosch. At the end of the 18th over, MI were left struggling at 115/7 as wickets continued to tumble in their innings.

In the final stages of the innings, Corbin Bosch played a valuable unbeaten knock of 32 off 18 balls to help MI reach a respectable total of 147/8 in 20 overs.

For KKR, Saurabh finished with figures of 2/34, Cameron Green picked up 2/23, Kartik Tyagi returned 2/37, while Sunil Narine chipped in with 1/13 as the bowling unit shared the wickets to restrict MI.

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