The IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians saw a rain stoppage after it started pouring at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. It's a crucial match for KKR's playoff ambitions. Currently, KKR are at eighth spot with 11 points from 12 matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (18 points in 13 matches), Gujarat Titans (16 points in 13 matches) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (16 points in 13 matches) have already qualified for the playoff spots. Only Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants are out of the playoff race.

The other five teams are in contention for a playoff spot. KKR need to win their last two matches to reach 15 points. If other results go their way, KKR can enter the playoffs with 15 points.

What happens if KKR vs MI is washed out

If the KKR vs MI match is washed out, KKR and MI will share one point each. In that case, even KKR can reach a maximum of 14 points provided they win their last match. However, their road to the playoffs will get extremely tricky as it would mean that the only way they can reach the playoffs is if Rajasthan Royals (14 in 13 matches), Punjab Kings (13 points in 13 matches), Chennai Super Kings (12 in 13 matches) and Delhi Capitals (12 points from 13 matches). KKR also need a good net run-rate and need to win their last match by a very big margin.

Rookie left-arm seamer Saurabh Dubey and Australian Cameron Green shared the spoils as Mumbai Indians slumped to 57 for 4 against Kolkata Knight Riders before heavy rains stopped play after the end of the eight over in an IPL match in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Green (2/17) and Dubey (2/22) removed Ryan Rickleton (6), Rohit Sharma (15), Naman Dhir (0) and Suryakumar Yadav (15) inside powerplay.

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