The Ranji Trophy will once again be played in two phases, with the opening round starting on October 11, while the 2026-27 domestic season will commence with the Duleep Trophy starting on August 23, the BCCI announced on Wednesday. The BCCI will organise 1,788 games across age-group and senior cricket segments during the season, which include U-16, U-19, U-23 and senior level for men, and U-15, U-19, U-23 and senior level for women. Keeping up with the demands of the time, the U-23 white-ball competition and the inter-zonal university meet for the Vizzy Trophy will be played in T20 format going forward.

"The 2026-27 domestic season reflects the BCCI's continued commitment to building a strong and competitive domestic structure while ensuring a balanced progression across formats and categories," the board said in a release.

The Duleep Trophy, which is back in zonal format, will be played between August 23 and September 10. The entire tournament will be held at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The Irani Cup between Ranji Trophy champions Jammu and Kashmir and the Rest of India will be played from October 1 to 5 in Srinagar.

The blue-riband event of the BCCI's domestic calendar - the Ranji Trophy - will have its first phase between October 11 and November 5, during which four rounds will be held.

The second phase, between January 17 and March 3, 2027, will take place after the completion of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (national T20s) and the Vijay Hazare Trophy (national 50-over tournament).

The SMAT will be held between November 14 and December 6. The four venues for the league stage are Mumbai, Mohali, Vizag and Kolkata. The knockout stage will be held in Nagpur.

The timing of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will allow talent scouts to prepare their lists before the IPL auction, which will be held sometime in December.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy will be held from December 14, 2026, to January 8, 2027.

A good decision taken by the BCCI's scheduling team is to have the Vijay Merchant Trophy (U-16) played from November to January, allowing for improved scheduling and player preparation.

This also helps school cricketers prepare for their annual or board exams, which are generally held in February and March.

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