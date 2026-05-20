Out of favour India all-rounder Shardul Thakur will be the marquee player for Eagle Thane Strikers in the T20 Mumbai League. Former India U-19 left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar is the other prominent name in the squad. The tournament will run from June 1 to 13, with Eagle Thane Strikers opening their campaign on June 1 against Bandra Blasters. The men's competition will feature eight teams, with the top four sides progressing to the semifinals scheduled for June 11.

The Eagle Thane Strikers squad includes Aditya Vinod Giri, Amartya Raje, Anuj Vinod Giri, Atharav Ankolekar, Ayaan Mohit Jain, Eknath Dinesh Kerkar, Kartik Mithilesh Mishra, Manan Bhat, Onkar Tukaram Tarmale, Rohan Rajendra Ghag, Sairaj Patil, Shardul Thakur, Shashikant Eknath Kadam, Shashwat Yogesh Jagtap, Shaun Motiram Rodrigues, Shivansh Lallan Singh, Siddhant Manoj Singh, Sumeir Samrat Zaveri, Vinay Suresh Kunwar, and Dhanay Parekh.

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