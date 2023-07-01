Former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim wants Sanju Samson to show consistency which will allow him to cement a place in the Indian team. Samson has been recalled to the side for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies. Since making his India debut in 2015, Samson hasn't really grabbed the opportunities given to him. Former India selector Karim said Samson has a lot of talent but he lacks consistency. With several key players out of the team, Karim feels that Samson needs to perform regularly just like youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma.

"Since you don't have players currently, I want Sanju Samson to be in the XI. He should play and perform regularly so that he challenges the players currently in the team. Samson, unfortunately, has not been able to do that. If you see in the IPL as well, he performed sporadically. I want to see the same regularity in Sanju Samson's batting that Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma have shown this year. This is still missing," Karim said on News 24.

"I have a lot of expectations from Samson because he has the skill but unfortunately the consistency that should be there is missing at times and because of that only I feel he has not secured his place in the Indian team," he added.

Samson last played an ODI during the tour of New Zealand last year.

During the West Indies tour, a total of 10 matches will be played, including three ODIs and five T20Is.

The tour will kick off with a two-match Test series, the first of which will be played from July 12 to 16 in Dominica.