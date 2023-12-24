As the Wrestling Federation of India drama rolls into another day, the Sports Ministry decided to suspend the body over its decision to organise the U-15 and U-20 nationals in a hasty manner. While the decision has been welcomed by wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, they remain worried about the future of wrestling in the country, considering the new man in charge, Sanjay Singh, is a close aide of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, against whom the wrestlers had made grave accusations.

Vinesh pointed out that Sanjay Singh becoming the WFI president doesn't change anything as he is like Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son.

"Since winning the election, Sanjay Singh whose house did Sanjay Singh go to? Look at who was honoured with garlands, as Sanjay Singh was only standing next to someone (Brij Bhushan). His wordings about 'dabdaba' (power), clearly indicated that he is like king or God," Vinesh said in a chat with Aaj Tak.

"Sanjay Singh is like Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's child. We don't even have to point this out, they've been saying this themselves. Sanjay Singh becoming WFI president is like Brij Bhushan Singh getting the power, there's no difference," she added.

Vinesh welcomed the fact that the government decided to suspend the WFI as she reaffirmed her stance of the fight solely being with Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

We are thankful, our fight has never been with the government. Our fight has only been with one person who has done wrong with women and little girls. What all he has done, we can't say it in the open.

In light of protests by star grapplers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, the Union Ministry for Sports and Youth Affairs, on Sunday suspended the federation along with all its office-bearers.

An aide of the former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Sanjay Singh skirted comments on the Centre's decision, telling reporters, "I was on a flight. I don't know the details and have not received any letter yet. I will make a public statement only after going through the letter. I have heard that some decisions have been reversed."

