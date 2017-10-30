Sania Mirza's Funny Tweets On Husband Shoaib's Man Of The Series Prize Wins Over Pakistani Fans

Sania Mirza has been quite active on Twitter in the last couple of days, congratulating the Indian cricket team for their success against New Zealand and also extending wishes to Kidambi Srikanth, who on Sunday won the French Super Series title. But the tweets that really had her fans, especially those in Pakistan, smiling were the ones with a personal touch sent to husband Shoaib Malik. The veteran cricketers was named Man of the Match for the last T20I at Lahore for his 51 runs off 24 balls, and also got a motor-cycle after being named Man of the Series, to which, Sania tweeted, "Chalen phir is pe?? ??? #MOM #Manoftheseries @realshoaibmalik".

Then she sent another tweet as Malik found a pillion rider in the shape of Shadab Khan.

"Ok never mind.. I guess the seat is taken already ??? @realshoaibmalik @76Shadabkhan ?".

Ok never mind.. I guess the seat is taken already ????????? @realshoaibmalik @76Shadabkhan ?? pic.twitter.com/TuAquumw5j — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) October 29, 2017

Here's how the Pakistani all-rounder responded.

No no left him at the ground far away koi chakkar hi nai hey aiesa — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) October 29, 2017

Shadab too played along.

Pakistani fans loved the tweets and many of them responded, including inviting Sania to Lahore and to their homes.

The third T20 International was significant in that it brought the Sri Lankan team back to Lahore, a city where they had been victims of a terrorist attack in 2009, which had ended any tours of Pakistan by leading cricket nations.

This was the first trip by an ICC top-8 team to Pakistan since that incident.