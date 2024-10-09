Sam Billings and James Neesham produced explosive knocks while the bowlers impressed as Atlanta Kings registered a comprehensive victory over New York Lions in the National Cricket League (NCL) on Wednesday. Billings looked in destructive form as he slammed 66 off just 28 deliveries with the help of 5 fours and 6 sixes. However, Neesham emerged as the top scorer as he slammed 69 in 26 deliveries with 6 fours and 6 sixes. The New York Lions bowlers struggled massively to keep the runs in check as both Neesham and Billings marched on to their fifties and posted a huge total of 153/1.

For New York Lions, every bowler struggled with Mohammad Hafeez conceding 51 runs in 3 overs while Tabraiz Shamsi gave away 37 runs in 3 overs. Former Indian cricket team all-rounder Suresh Raina bowled just one over in the encounter but he ended up conceding 27 runs.

In response, Upul Tharanga was the only positive for New York Lions but his effort went in vain as they were beaten by 60 runs. Tharanga scored 55 in 25 balls with the help of 4 fours and 5 sixes but the former Sri Lanka cricketer did not get any support from the other batters.

Manvinder Bisla was the second highest run-scorer with 13.

Imran Tahir, Danish Aziz and Saad Humayan took two wickets each as New York Lions struggled massively to score runs. Gajanand Singh and Tom Bruce also took one wicket apiece.

Although New York Lions were not all out, they were 93/8 in 10 overs.