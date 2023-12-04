Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur has taken social media by storm. Since its release last week, the movie has momentum at the box office. According to reports, the movie has grossed Rs 25.55 crore in just three days. However, the movie is facing tough competition from Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. While the movie is receiving much love from fans and film critics alike, former India batter Sachin Tendulkar too was spellbound, mainly by Vicky Kaushal's potrayal of Sam Manekshaw.

Taking to social media, Sachin wrote a heartwarming note for Vicky Kaushal and posted a couple of pictures with the star actor.

"Loved Sam Bahadur. A must watch film for all generations to know the history of our country, and to understand the courage and sacrifices made by Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky Kaushal has acted so well that it feels like Sam Bahadur is right in front of us," Tendulkar shared a post on social media platform X.

'Sam Bahadur' is the biopic on the life and times of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the India-Pakistan war in 1971. He also holds the distinction of being the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. The movie has been directed by Meghna Gulzar.

The film opened to stellar reviews on Friday, December 1. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave Sam Bahadur a 3.5 star rating out of 5 and he wrote, "It would be easy to describe Sam Bahadur as a Vicky Kaushal show because it is who dominates every major scene in the film. But without the fine balance that Meghna Gulzar strikes between ambition and restraint, neither the spirited central performance nor its emotional (and cinematic) payoff would have been quite as remarkable".