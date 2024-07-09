The Indian cricket team remains without a designated head coach, as Rahul Dravid's tenure in charge of the team ended with the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024. A second-string Indian team has travelled to Zimbabwe for a 5-match T20I series, but with the head of National Cricket Academy (NCA), VVS Laxman, filling in the vacant head coach role temporarily. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already interviewed two candidates for the job - Gautam Gambhir and WV Raman-with the former expected to take up the role.

But, there's been some delay in the announcement, since BCCI secretary Jay Shah has already confirmed that the new coach will be put in charge from the Sri Lanka series onwards. According to a report in the Indian Express, the delay in the official announcement is due to the ongoing salary negotiation between Gambhir and the board.

Alongside Dravid, the coaching stint of his staff, including batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, and fielding coach T Dilip has ended. After Gambhir's appointment becomes official, the board needs to start working on the process of hiring other coaches too.

It has also been reported, that the board plans to give Gambhir a complete free hand as far as the selection support staff is concerned. A batting coach might not even be hired as Gambhir himself was a top-level opening batter during his playing days.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had earlier said: "Both coach and selector appointments will be made shortly. CAC has interviewed and shortlisted two names and after reaching Mumbai whatever they have decided we will go by that. VVS Laxman is going to Zimbabwe but new coach will join from Sri Lanka series."

The Indian team is scheduled to tour Sri Lanka for three T20Is and as many ODIs starting July 27.