Fans did not catch a glimpse of former India captain MS Dhoni during the recently-concluded Cricket World Cup. With reports claiming that the ICC and BCCI have invited all the previous World Cup-winning captains during the India-Australia, fans were optimisting about the two-time World Cup winner, Dhoni, to make an apperance during the summit clash. However, Dhoni was nowhere to be seen. Instead, he and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni visited the cricketer's ancestoral village in Uttarakhand's Almora district.

Following the conclusion of the World Cup, Dhoni caught up with his old India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Suresh Raina.

Dhoni and his wife Sakshi hosted Raina for dinner, and the former India batter thanked the couple for being wonderful hosts as always.

"Thank you so much for the great dinner @sakshisingh_r & @mahi7781 bhai," Raina captioned a post on Instagram.

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha was also invited over by Dhoni for dinner. He also took to social media to thank the former India captain.

"Thank you Mahi bhai... for having me over for dinner! God bless you and family," Ojha posted on Instagram.

Last week, Dhoni's wife Sakshi shared a picture of them posing in Almora's Lwali village. While fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the legendary India skipper, a video has now viral on social media where Dhoni and his wife can be seen interacting with the locals.

In a video, Dhoni and Sakshi can been seen taking blessings from the elders by touching their feet.

Meanwhile, India lost to Australia in the World Cup final last week.