India's participation in next year's Champions Trophy remains a mystery with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) yet to provide a clarity on the team's travel plans. BCCI has re-iterated time and time again that the Indian team will only travel to Pakistan if the Central goverment allows. Amid the ongoing debate, former Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan has urged legendary Indian players like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Kapil Dev, and Rahul Dravid to persuade the BCCI to send Team India for the Champions Trophy.

"Former India cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Kapil Dev, Rahul Dravid, etc., should tell their cricket board to keep politics away from cricket. Cricket should not be obstructed by political issues. The fans would love to see India and Pakistan play. It will not only benefit Pakistan, but overall cricket will be benefitted," Moin said at an event.

Moin, however, said that Pakistan too should not send their team to India if they don't come for the Champions Trophy

"India ought to honour their commitments with the ICC. And if they do not come, then Pakistan should reconsider their decision to participate in any future events slated to be held in India" he added.

PCB has proposed that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will start on February 19 and will be held in Pakistan, refusing to entertain a hybrid model for India's matches, like in case of the Asia Cup 2023.

As per the PCB proposal, the ICC Champion's Trophy 2025 will be scheduled from February 19 to March 9 2025 with all the matches to take place across three major cities -- Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore. As per sources in the PCB, International Cricket Council (ICC) officials, who visited Pakistan to inspect the arrangements for the event, have expressed satisfaction with the systems in place.

If the Champions Trophy does stay in Pakstan, it could be the first major international cricket tournament hosted solely by the nation.

