Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to congratulate Stuart Broad on getting 500 wickets in Test cricket. Stuart Broad achieved the milestone after dismissing Kraigg Brathwaite for 19 on the final day of the test match against West Indies. Sachin Tendulkar in his congratulatory tweet wrote, "Congratulations to England on their emphatic series win. And like I said earlier, @StuartBroad8 had a spring in his step and was out there on a mission. Congratulations also to him on picking his 500th Test wicket. Terrific achievement! #ENGvWI".

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting also took to Twitter to congratulate Stuart Broad and in his tweet, said, "Congratulations @StuartBroad8 on 500 Test wickets. Always a tough competitor and a very skillful bowler especially in English conditions. #ENGvWI".

Michael Vaughan, England's former captain also wished Stuart Broad in his achievement and in his Instagram post wrote, "Always felt he was going to have a good Test career but I didn't have 500 Test wickets in the equation !!! Skill,resilience,hard work,stubbornness ... And when you think he started out as a Batsman ... A great lesson to all young cricketers ... Congrats @stuartbroad8 #500 #TestCricket".

Former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist also posted a message for Stuart Broad on his big achievement and said, "And well done @StuartBroad8 A champions greatest quality is longevity and you are a true champion".

England's Paul Collingwood in his congratulatory tweet for Stuart Broad wrote, "Such a shame that the ground can't be full for @StuartBroad8 500th Test wicket but we are all watching in admiration of such a huge achievement. Incredible. #ENGvWI #cricket #500 club".

Stuart Broad has so far played 140 Test matches for England and has 501 wickets with an economy rate of 2.95