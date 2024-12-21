A budding cricketer from Rajasthan probably received the most exciting present of her life as one of her training videos were shared by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on his social media. Popularly called the 'Master Blaster', Sachin is widely known from promoting local talent in India. Sushila Meena, an aspiring pacer from Rajasthan, left Sachin completely astonished with her bowling skills as he not only shared her video on his X handle (formerly Twitter) but also went on to compare her action with former India pacer Zaheer Khan.

Sachin wrote on X, "Smooth, effortless, and lovely to watch! Sushila Meena's bowling action has shades of you, @ImZaheer. Do you see it too?"

Smooth, effortless, and lovely to watch! Sushila Meena's bowling action has shades of you, @ImZaheer.

Do you see it too? pic.twitter.com/yzfhntwXux — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 20, 2024

As soon as Sachin's post went viral, Zaheer also took to his Instagram and responded by giving his nod. The legendary pacer even called Sushila impressive and promising.

"@sachintendulkar You're spot on with that, and I couldn't agree more. Her action is so smooth and impressive-she's showing a lot of promise already!" he said.

This is not the first time that Sachin has shared a video of a local player. Earlier, he heavily promoted Jammu and Kashmir's para-cricketer Amir Hussain.

Amir is an armless cricketer and he left Sachin completely impressed with his zeal and determination of playing for the country.

Recently, Sachin also shared a heartfelt note for India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, who called-time on his international career.

"Ashwin, I've always admired how you approached the game with your mind and heart in perfect sync. From perfecting the carrom ball to contributing crucial runs, you always found a way to win. Watching you grow from a promising talent to one of India's finest match-winners has been wonderful. Your journey shows that true greatness lies in never being afraid to experiment and evolve," wrote Sachin on X.

Talking about Zaheer, the star pacer made his international debut in 2000 and went on to play 92 Tests, 200 ODIs, and 17 T20Is for India.

Advertisement

In his 14-year-long career, Zaheer took 610 wickets across all formats. Apart from his, he has also played 100 IPL matches and took 102 wickets.