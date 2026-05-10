Legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar and ICC Chairman Jay Shah extended warm wishes on Mother's Day with heartfelt messages celebrating a mother's unconditional love. Taking to X, Tendulkar wrote, "Change is the only constant in this world, except a mother's love for you. Happy Mother's Day." The batting great's message resonated with fans on social media as people across the world celebrated the occasion dedicated to honouring mothers.

Change is the only constant in this world, except a mother's love for you. Happy Mother's Day pic.twitter.com/qlyJwc26e1 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 10, 2026

Tendulkar, regarded as one of the greatest cricketers in the history of the game, remains highly active on social media and frequently shares messages on special occasions and festivals with his followers.

Jay Shah also extended warm wishes on Mother's Day, highlighting the role of mothers as the foundation of every success story.

Shah, who currently serves as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council, often shares messages on important occasions and sporting milestones.

Taking to X, Shah wrote, "A mother's support is the foundation of every success story. On this Mother's Day, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all the incredible mothers."

A mother's support is the foundation of every success story. On this Mother's Day, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all the incredible mothers. pic.twitter.com/kNx6Rc8WQx — Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 10, 2026

Talking about Tendulkar, the batting great was the most complete batter of his time, the most prolific run-maker of all time, and arguably the biggest cricket icon the game has ever known.

Tendulkar holds the record for the most centuries in both Tests and ODIs, a remarkable feat, especially considering he did not register his first ODI hundred until his 79th match.

With a staggering 34,357 international runs, Sachin Tendulkar stands as the most prolific batter in cricket history.

Throughout his illustrious international career, he rewrote the record books time and again, setting milestones that remain unchallenged to this day.

Tendulkar amassed 15,921 runs, 51 centuries, and 2,058 fours - the most by any player in red-ball cricket. Revered as India's "God of Cricket," he also became the fastest to 15,000 Test runs, reaching the milestone in just 300 innings, a distinction he holds exclusively.

With a career that spanned over 22 years and 91 days, the 53-year-old has the longest career in ODIs. With a staggering 1,894 runs and nine centuries in 1998, Tendulkar holds the record for the most runs and centuries scored in a single calendar year in the format, a feat that still stands unrivalled.

Tendulkar also holds the highest number of Player of the Match awards (76), the most runs in a career (34,357), the most fifties (264), the most nineties (28), and the most fours (4,076) across all formats.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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