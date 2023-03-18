The Decision Review System (DRS) is one of the most controversial topics in world cricket at the moment due to its ambiguity. After being introduced in Test cricket in 2008, DRS was later applied in ODI and T20I cricket in 2011 and 2017, respectively. DRS was one of the major talking points during the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, apart from the pitches. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, batting great Sachin Tendulkar expressed his disappointment over the umpire's call in the current DRS format.

"I completely disagree with the current format, if the ball is hitting the stumps, it's out and if not, the batter continues to bat.When someone, either the batter or bowler, is unhappy with the on-field umpire's call and that's why they go to the third umpire. Then why are they going back to the decision of the on-field umpire? If you've decided to go that route (with technology), then go that route. But what we're trying to do is mixing both things and I disagree," said Tendulkar.

Tendulkar further shared his views on the same, saying that he would've loved taking DRS during his playing days.

"Quite a few, I couldn't count them on my fingers for sure (when asked how many times he would've referred to DRS if it existed during his playing days). I would have loved it, without any doubt. Some decisions go in your favour, some go against you as well," he added.

Tendulkar further suggested that just like humans, technology too isn't infallible, adding that the umpires were making huge blunders even before the introduction of the DRS.

Sponsored by Vuukle

"We're only pointing fingers at technology, but it's not fool-proof and so are humans. Before DRS, there were blatant mistakes made and because of those mistakes and because a third person was deciding the fate, matches were either lost or won," he signed off.