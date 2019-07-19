 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar, Allan Donald Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame

Updated: 19 July 2019 08:54 IST

Joining Sachin Tendulkar and Allan Donald in the Hall of Fame was two-time World Cup-winning Australian woman cricketer Cathryn Fitzpatrick.

Sachin Tendulkar, Allan Donald Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame
Sachin Tendulkar has been inducted into ICC Hall of Fame alongside South Africa pace legend Allan Donald. © ICC/Twitter

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame. Along with the batting icon, former South African fast bowler and two-time two-time World Cup-winning Australian woman cricketer Cathryn Fitzpatrick were also inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, the world cricketing body announced. "It's a huge honour for me," Sachin Tendulkar said at the induction ceremony held in London. The 46-year-old former right-hand batsman is regarded as the greatest to have played the game along with Sir Donald Bradman and remains the top run-accumulator in both Tests and ODIs. He has 34,357 runs across formats and is the only batsman to have 100 internationals hundreds under his belt.

In a video posted on ICC's official twitter handle, former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jaywardena congratulated Sachin Tendulkar on his induction into the ICC Hall of Fame.

The 52-year-old Donald is one of the finest bowlers to have played the game and had 330 Test and 272 ODI wickets to his credit before calling it quits in 2003.

Fitzpatrick is the second highest wicket-taker of all time in women's cricket with 180 ODI scalps and 60 in Tests. As a coach, she guided the Australian women's team to three World Cup titles.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Australia Women Australia Women Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Allan Donald Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sachin Tendulkar inducted into ICC Hall of Fame
  • Allan Donald and woman cricketer Cathryn Fitzpatrick were also inducted
  • Sachin Tendulkar said it was a huge honour for him
Related Articles
Sachin Tendulkar Suggests Alternative Rule To Decide Winner After Super Over Tie
Sachin Tendulkar Suggests Alternative Rule To Decide Winner After Super Over Tie
Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To Ramakant Achrekar On Guru Purnima
Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To Ramakant Achrekar On Guru Purnima
"MS Dhoni Coming In At No. 5 Would
"MS Dhoni Coming In At No. 5 Would've Made A Difference": Sachin Tendulkar After India's World Cup Exit
New Zealand Coach Responds To Sachin Tendulkar
New Zealand Coach Responds To Sachin Tendulkar's "Next Two Games" Wish For MS Dhoni
Rohit Sharma On The Brink Of Breaking Two Sachin Tendulkar World Cup Records
Rohit Sharma On The Brink Of Breaking Two Sachin Tendulkar World Cup Records
Advertisement

Advertisement

WC Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.