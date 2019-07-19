Sachin Tendulkar, Allan Donald Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame. Along with the batting icon, former South African fast bowler and two-time two-time World Cup-winning Australian woman cricketer Cathryn Fitzpatrick were also inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, the world cricketing body announced. "It's a huge honour for me," Sachin Tendulkar said at the induction ceremony held in London. The 46-year-old former right-hand batsman is regarded as the greatest to have played the game along with Sir Donald Bradman and remains the top run-accumulator in both Tests and ODIs. He has 34,357 runs across formats and is the only batsman to have 100 internationals hundreds under his belt.

Highest run-scorer in the history of Test cricket

Highest run-scorer in the history of ODI cricket

Scorer of 100 international centuries



The term 'legend' doesn't do him justice. @sachin_rt is the latest inductee into the ICC Hall Of Fame.#ICCHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/AlXXlTP0g7 — ICC (@ICC) July 18, 2019

In a video posted on ICC's official twitter handle, former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jaywardena congratulated Sachin Tendulkar on his induction into the ICC Hall of Fame.

From one brilliant right-handed batsman to another.@MahelaJay congratulates @sachin_rt on his induction into the ICC Hall of Fame#ICCHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/vMVtPaYhxx — ICC (@ICC) July 18, 2019

The 52-year-old Donald is one of the finest bowlers to have played the game and had 330 Test and 272 ODI wickets to his credit before calling it quits in 2003.

Fitzpatrick is the second highest wicket-taker of all time in women's cricket with 180 ODI scalps and 60 in Tests. As a coach, she guided the Australian women's team to three World Cup titles.

(With PTI inputs)