SA20, the brand new franchise T20 league in South Africa is conducting its players' auction today and there are some big names in the fray. Apart from the big name South African players there are many top international stars who are going under the hammer like.

Here's how the auction has gone so far:The first list of the players who are tagged as XX players, are: Heinrich Klaasen, Jimmy Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Odean Smith and Dwaine Pretorius.

Here is the live updates of SA20 Player auction:

The allrounders' auction starts

Andile Phehlukwayo unsold

Sisanda Magala sold to Sunrisers Eastern Cape for 5.2 million rand

George Garton to Johannesburg Super Kings for R425,000

Sean Williams unsold

Chamika Karunaratne unsold

Wayne Parnell sold to Pretoria Capitals for 5.6 million rand

Keemo Paul sold to Durban's Super Giants for R850,000

Set 3 Players (Sold and Unsold)

Phil Salt sold to Pretoria Capitals for 2 million rand

Kusal Perera unsold

Kusal Medis unsold

Ryan Rickelton sold to MI Cape Town for 1 million rand

Dane Vilas sold to Paarl Royals for 3.3 million rand

Shai Hope goes unsold

Kyle Verreynne sold to Johannesburg Super Kings for 175000 rand

David Bedingham is unsold

Dinesh Chandimal is unsold

Set 2 Players (Sold and Unsold)

Reeza Hendricks sold to Johannesburg Super Kings for 4.5 million rand

Pathum Nissanka goes unsold

Jason Roy sold to Paarl Royals for 1.5 million rand

Tristan Stubbs sold to Sunrisers for 9.2 million rand

Janneman Malan sold to Johannesburg Super Kings for 2.7 million rand

Temba Bavuma unsold

Brandon King unsold

Rilee Rossouw sold to Pretoria Capitals for 6.9 million rand

Harry Brook sold to Johannesburg Super Kings for 2.1 million rand

Eoin Morgan goes unsold

Set 1 Players (Sold and Unsold)

Marco Jansen sold to Sunrisers for 6.1 million rand

Heinrich Klaasen sold to Durban Super Giants for 4.5 million rand

Jimmy Neesham unsold

Rassie van der Dussen sold to MI Cape Town for 3.9 million rand

Odean Smith unsold

Dwayne Pretorius sold to Durban Super Giants 4.1 million rand

Promoted

Tabrez Shamsi sold to Paarl Royals at 4.3 million rand.

Lungi Ngidi sold to Paarl Royals at 3.4 million rand.