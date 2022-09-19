SA20 Players Auction Live Updates: Full List Of Players Sold And Unsold So Far
SA20, the brand new franchise T20 league in South Africa is conducting its players' auction today and there are some big names in the fray.
Here's how the auction has gone so far:The first list of the players who are tagged as XX players, are: Heinrich Klaasen, Jimmy Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Odean Smith and Dwaine Pretorius.
Here is the live updates of SA20 Player auction:
The allrounders' auction starts
Andile Phehlukwayo unsold
Sisanda Magala sold to Sunrisers Eastern Cape for 5.2 million rand
George Garton to Johannesburg Super Kings for R425,000
Sean Williams unsold
Chamika Karunaratne unsold
Wayne Parnell sold to Pretoria Capitals for 5.6 million rand
Keemo Paul sold to Durban's Super Giants for R850,000
Set 3 Players (Sold and Unsold)
Phil Salt sold to Pretoria Capitals for 2 million rand
Kusal Perera unsold
Kusal Medis unsold
Ryan Rickelton sold to MI Cape Town for 1 million rand
Dane Vilas sold to Paarl Royals for 3.3 million rand
Shai Hope goes unsold
Kyle Verreynne sold to Johannesburg Super Kings for 175000 rand
David Bedingham is unsold
Dinesh Chandimal is unsold
Set 2 Players (Sold and Unsold)
Reeza Hendricks sold to Johannesburg Super Kings for 4.5 million rand
Pathum Nissanka goes unsold
Jason Roy sold to Paarl Royals for 1.5 million rand
Tristan Stubbs sold to Sunrisers for 9.2 million rand
Janneman Malan sold to Johannesburg Super Kings for 2.7 million rand
Temba Bavuma unsold
Brandon King unsold
Rilee Rossouw sold to Pretoria Capitals for 6.9 million rand
Harry Brook sold to Johannesburg Super Kings for 2.1 million rand
Eoin Morgan goes unsold
Set 1 Players (Sold and Unsold)
Marco Jansen sold to Sunrisers for 6.1 million rand
Heinrich Klaasen sold to Durban Super Giants for 4.5 million rand
Jimmy Neesham unsold
Rassie van der Dussen sold to MI Cape Town for 3.9 million rand
Odean Smith unsold
Dwayne Pretorius sold to Durban Super Giants 4.1 million rand
Tabrez Shamsi sold to Paarl Royals at 4.3 million rand.
Lungi Ngidi sold to Paarl Royals at 3.4 million rand.