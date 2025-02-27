Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Gujarat Giants Women, WPL 2025: Smarting from their dramatic Super Over loss in the Women's Premier League, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will aim to get back on track as they take on bottom-placed Gujarat Giants on Thursday. The defending champions started strong with two commanding wins, but consecutive defeats against Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz have halted their momentum. With Delhi Capitals surging to the top of the table after their victory on Tuesday, RCB will be desperate to return to winning ways. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants continue to languish at the bottom of the points table, having managed just one win in four outings. Their latest defeat to Delhi Capitals was particularly dismal, as they barely scraped past the 100-run mark. (Live Scorecard)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Renuka Singh Thakur

Gujarat Giants Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Kashvee Gautam, Deandra Dottin, Meghna Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, Bharti Fulmali