Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants Live Score Updates, WPL 2025
RCBW vs GG, WPL 2025: Smarting from their dramatic Super Over loss, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will aim to get back on track.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Gujarat Giants Women, WPL 2025: Smarting from their dramatic Super Over loss in the Women's Premier League, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will aim to get back on track as they take on bottom-placed Gujarat Giants on Thursday. The defending champions started strong with two commanding wins, but consecutive defeats against Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz have halted their momentum. With Delhi Capitals surging to the top of the table after their victory on Tuesday, RCB will be desperate to return to winning ways. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants continue to languish at the bottom of the points table, having managed just one win in four outings. Their latest defeat to Delhi Capitals was particularly dismal, as they barely scraped past the 100-run mark. (Live Scorecard)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Renuka Singh Thakur
Gujarat Giants Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Kashvee Gautam, Deandra Dottin, Meghna Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, Bharti Fulmali
1 run.
Pushed through on leg, Raghvi Bist nudges this through mid-wicket for one.
Length dragged back, around leg. Smriti Mandhana flicks this over mid-wicket for a single.
Floated around off, Smriti Mandhana finds the middle of her bat but the fielder as well.
Just a single from this over. Good length around off, Smriti Mandhana punches this to sweeper cover for one.
Full and wide outside off, Smriti Mandhana looks to loft this over cover but gets beaten yet again.
Short and wide around off, Smriti Mandhana cuts this towards point for no run.
Good length around off, Smriti Mandhana flashes outside her off and misses out.
On a length around off, Tailing away from Smriti. She goes for a drive and misses out.
On a length around off, Smriti Mandhana pushes ths away on off for no run.
Raghvi Bist walks in at number 4 for Bengaluru.
OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! This is a massive wicket for Gujarat as they remove the in-form Perry. Short of a length around middle and leg, Ellyse Perry looks to pull this over square leg but ends up hitting it straight into the hands of Tanuja Kanwer at square leg.
Fuller around middle and off, Ellyse Perry looks to nudge this around leg but miscues it outside off the edge towards off for no run.
Pushed through around off, Ellyse Perry defends this around off.
Short and around off, Smriti Mandhana punches this towards long off for one.
Floated around off, Smriti Mandhana dabs this to backward point for no run.
FOUR! What could have been a wicket for Ash ends up in a boundary for Smriti. Tossed up around off, Smriti Mandhana just looks to punch this around off but gets it a bit higher on her bat and this almost was lofted to cover. The ball bounced in front of the fielder and raced away to the fence for four.
Ash Gardner to share the attack from the other end.
FOUR LEG BYES! On a length around the pads, Ellyse Perry goes for the flick but misses out on any connection with the bat. Perry does manage to clip this off her thigh pad and the ball races away to the fence towards fine leg for four.
WIDE! On a length way too wide outside off, Ellyse Perry leaves it. Wided.