Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Sajdeh Gets Generous Offer From Yuzvendra Chahal

India opening batsman Rohit Sharma, while wishing his teammate, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on his 28th birthday, had poked fun of the bowler as he posted a picture which clearly depicted the leg-spinner's missing tooth . "Wish you a great birthday little bro, may you continue to spin everyone into your web and impress one and all. And hope you find that missing tooth?? @yuzi_chahal . Much love RS," Rohit Sharma's post read.

Before Chahal could reply on Rohit's post, the batsman's wife Ritika Sajdeh chipped in.

"Happiest birthday @yuzi_chahal ! I'm sure you miss @ImRo45 today but I'll have him back to you in no time," Ritika said.

To this Chahal, who shares good bonding with Rohit, said: "Thank you bhabhi. Yes I did miss him but you can have him till I find my missing tooth."

Earlier on Friday, Rohit Sharma took to his Instagram and posted a picture of his own.

Chahal was first to comment on the picture.

"Miss you Rohitaaaa sharaaammmaaa," Chahal had commented.

To Chahal's comment, Rohit's wife Ritika came with a hilarious reply and said: @yuzi_chahal23 he's mine now."

Currently, Rohit is on a vacation in Prague with Ritika.

The right-hander took to Instagram and posted a photo with his wife and wrote: "Exploring the beautiful city of Prague #PragueOldTown".

Rohit finished as highest run-getter in the Twenty20 International series against England. He had scored 137 runs in three matches at an average of 68.50, including one century.

In the ODI series, Rohit scored an unbeaten 137 in the opening match. He signed off the ODI series with 154 runs at an average of 77.00.