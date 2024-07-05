India captain Rohit Sharma's parents were in attendance for the team's T20 World Cup victory celebrations at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. There was party atmosphere in Mumbai as thousands of fans gathered on the streets to witness the team's open bus T20 World Cup victory parade. If filling the streets wasn't enough, a fan climbed a tree to catch a glimpse of the players. The victory parade had kicked off at Marine Drive and concluded at the Wankhde Stadium, crossing a sea of fans. The stadium was also packed for the special felicitation ceremony, with friends and family members of the players also in attendance.

It was an emotional moment when Rohit walked up to the president's box at the Wankhede Stadium to meet his parents, with his mother skipping an appointment with the doctor to witness the grand celebrations.

For Rohit's mother, Poornima, it was a moment not to be missed. She showered the World Cup-winning captain with kisses, with the adorable moment going viral on social media.

Such a sweet moment between Rohit Sharma and his mom pic.twitter.com/u8hXhr3LVL — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) July 4, 2024

During the felicitation ceremony, Rohit dedicated the victory to the entire nation.

"This trophy is for the entire nation. Along with all the players who have represented the country, we want to dedicate it to our fans, who have waited for 11 years," said Rohit during the event.

Further, the opener hailed the Wankhade crowd and said thank you to them.

"Mumbai never disappoints. We got a solid reception. On behalf of the team, we would like to thank the fans. I am very, very happy and relieved," Rohit said during the event," the right-hand batter added.

Hours after Virat Kohli announced his retirement from T20Is, Rohit also bid adieu to the shortest format of the game.

With 4231 runs in 159 games, Rohit is the format's best scorer going out. He also owns the record for most hundreds (five) in T20 internationals. He has won two T20 World Cups: the first in 2007 while competing and the current one in 2024 as captain.

(With ANI Inputs)