India captain Rohit Sharma received a grand welcome from his fans during his appearance at an event in the United States of America. Rohit, who is rested for the ongoing T20I series against West Indies, was mobbed by fans as he came out of his car to attend an event in Milpitas, California. The star batter clicked pictures and greeted the fans, before the security escorted him inside. The viral video was shared by a San Francisco based guy, Jeeven Santhosh, on Twitter.

During the same event, Rohit dropped a major hint suggesting he isn't planning to call it quits anytime soon.

In a viral video, Rohit could be seen talking about the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will take take place in the United States of America and West Indies. During the event, which took place in Milpitas, Rohit admitted that he is looking forward to next year's mega event.

"More than just going and enjoying, there is another reason to come here (in the USA). Because you know the World Cup is coming. In June, there will be the T20 World Cup (2024) happening in this part of the world. So, I'm pretty sure everyone is excited. So yaa, we look forward to that," Rohit said in the video.

Rohit hasn't featured in T20Is of late, with Hardik Pandya taking up the captaincy role in the shortest format of the game. In fact, his last T20 match came during the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year.

India are currently taking on West Indies in a three-match T20I series. The visitors trail 0-1 with the second T20I set to be played on Sunday.