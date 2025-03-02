Indian cricketer Amit Mishra has shared his views on captain Rohit Sharma's future in the Test team. As far as retirement in concerned, Mishra feels that while the selectors have the option not to pick him, it's also up to Rohit if he wants to continue playing or not. "I am going to extremely blunt on this. I personally feel that any cricketer, he didn't start playing cricket by asking us. So, the kind of pressure he has gone through, we were not with him during that phase so are not aware of the amount of pressure he had to endure," Mishra said during a chat on Lallantop.

"So, I personally feel that it should be his decision. The day he feels that he can't play anymore, he will retire himself. Rohit's wish has nothing to do with the selectors. Don't select him. That's the selectors choice. Retirement in Rohit's call," he added.

The veteran leg spinner has backed Rohit to overcome his lean patch with the bat in Test cricket.

"You tell me, who is better than him at the moment? In Test cricket, can anyone handle pressure like him? Although he is struggling but you name one player who can handle that pressure. Definitely, you back the young players and that's what he has done. Name one captain who decided to drop himself in Australia."

Following his poor show with the bat in the Test series loss to Australia, Rohit was accused off pulling off a PR stunt as he decided to drop himself from the fifth and final Test.

Various celebrities had put out tweets in support of Rohit, praising the India captain for his selflessness. However, Rohit had to go through even more criticism due to the same.

Sharing his views on the same, Mishra suggested that Rohit isn't someone who will pull off a PR stunt.

Advertisement

"It wasn't a PR activity; this is what I personally feel. His nature is not like that. I know him personally. He is not that kind of a player who will do such a thing for his PR," Mishra explained.

Following the episode involving Rohit, expert and renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took had proposed an idea of banning team members from having PR agencies.

"Reading of the changes the BCCI is apparently suggesting for the Indian team. I don't know how much to believe but if I had to nominate one rule to be strictly applied, it would be to ban team members from having PR agencies," wrote Bhogle on X.