Away from his cricket commitments, India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma is currently busy with daddy and husband duties. On Monday, Rohit won over the internet by sharing a snap with his wife Ritika Sajdeh on Instagram Stories. In the picture, the duo looked as adorable as ever as they smiled for the camera. Ritika looked a bit sleepy and could be seen holding Rohit by his shoulder. Along with the picture, Rohit also wrote a beautiful caption for his partner, appreciating her for all the hard work. “Coffee time for mamma, 7am school with our little one isn't easy,” Rohit captioned the post.

Rohit, along with the other members of the Indian team, is making the most of their break in England.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper is also active on social media these days as he regularly updates his followers about his whereabouts and latest travel adventures, and his recent Insta posts are proof of the same.

On Sunday, Rohit posted a snap of himself in a white t-shirt and blue ripped jeans. In the photograph, the swashbuckling batsman could be seen looking away from the camera. The Mumbaikar also decided not to write any caption as he dropped a pedestrian emoji in the caption.

It is not a secret that Rohit is a nature lover. On various occasions in the past, Rohit has urged his followers to save the environment and not pollute the ocean. And it seems, Rohit's daughter, Samaira, too, is taking environment lessons from her father.

Recently, Rohit shared a short clip of his daughter on Instagram. In the video, she could be seen reading a book related to the ocean. Rohit used the footage to inspire other parents to educate their kids about preserving nature.

“It's never too early to help our kids fall in love with our oceans and its incredible marine life but also instils in them the values to save, nurture and respect the oceans we love so much,” Rohit captioned the post.

Rohit will return to on-field duties next month when Team India take on England in a five-match Test series beginning on August 4.