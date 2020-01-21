 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"India Wins The Series But...": Rohit Sharma Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal's Shirtless Photo

Updated: 21 January 2020 00:04 IST

Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal often engage in banter, either on social media or 'Chahal TV'.

"India Wins The Series But...": Rohit Sharma Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal
Rohit Sharma had some fun at Yuzvendra Chahal's expense. © Twitter

A day after leading India's successful chase against Australia to seal a series win in Bengaluru with his 29th ODI century, Rohit Sharma was in the mood for some fun as he trolled teammate and close friend Yuzvendra Chahal on Twitter. Rohit Sharma tweeted a photo of wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson along with a shirtless picture of Yuzvendra Chahal, tagged the leg-spinner and wrote: "Best picture I saw today. India wins the series but someone else takes the headlines. Bravo!!"

Yuzvendra Chahal simply replied saying "The rock" along with a flurry of emojis. For the uninitiated, "The Rock" was Dwayne Johnson's ring name in his wrestling days.

This is not the first time Rohit Sharma has had a go at Yuzvendra Chahal over his muscles. Once, appearing in an episode of 'Chahal TV' - a chat show hosted by the leg-spinner - Rohit was asked the secret behind his power that allows him to hit sixes so frequently.

"You don't need muscles to hit sixes," Rohit started off when Chahal interrupted him saying "So I can hit them too?"

"Yeah of course you can, but you have good muscles," Rohit said before asking him to flaunt them.

Rohit Sharma scored 119 as India chased down 287 against Australia in the third ODI in Bengaluru. He was named the player of the match for his fine knock. Rohit also crossed the 9000-run mark in the 50-over format. The win saw India clinch a close-fought series 2-1 after they lost the opener in Mumbai.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal Cricket
Get the latest ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 news, check out the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Consolidate Top Two Spots, Jasprit Bumrah Leads Bowling Chart
ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Consolidate Top Two Spots, Jasprit Bumrah Leads Bowling Chart
IND vs AUS: Former India Batsman Destroys Troll Who Called Him Virat Kohli
IND vs AUS: Former India Batsman Destroys Troll Who Called Him Virat Kohli's "Chamcha"
"Maar Maar Ke Bharta Nikaal Dia": Shoaib Akhtar Pokes Fun At Australia After Rohit Sharma Heroics
"Maar Maar Ke Bharta Nikaal Dia": Shoaib Akhtar Pokes Fun At Australia After Rohit Sharma Heroics
"One Of Us Wanted To Keep Going": Rohit Sharma On Partnership With Virat Kohli
"One Of Us Wanted To Keep Going": Rohit Sharma On Partnership With Virat Kohli
India vs Australia: Ravi Shastri Hails India
India vs Australia: Ravi Shastri Hails India's Death Bowling, Says "Have A Lot Of Variety"
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.