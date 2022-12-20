India captain Rohit Sharma and pacer Navdeep Saini have been ruled out of the second Test against Bangladesh. He had incurred a thumb injury in the ODI series and is yet to recover. In a release, the BCCI confirmed of Rohit's absence from the second Test and also suggested that Sanii will be unavailable too. "Rohit Sharma is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team following his left thumb injury, which he sustained during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka," BCCI said in a release.

"The Medical Team is of the opinion that the injury needs some more time to heal completely before the Indian captain can bat and field with full intensity. He will continue his rehab and will not be available for the second and final Test against Bangladesh.

"Navdeep Saini is also ruled out of the second Test owing to an abdominal muscle strain. The fast bowler will now report to the NCA for further management of his injury," the release further read.

Earlier on Monday, reports of Rohit's unavailability had surfaced, suggesting the India skipper hasn't yet fully healed from the thumb injury he had sustained in the 2nd ODI of the series. Though Rohit had come out to bat lower down the order in that match, he himself had confirmed that the injury didn't look good.

Rohit then flew to Mumbai to get an expert's opinion on the matter. He was subsequently ruled out of the third and final ODI of the series while a big question mark was put on his availability for Tests.

India, having comprehensively beaten Bangladesh in the first Test, would look to win the second Test as well, and complete a 2-0 sweep.

India's updated squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh:KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat