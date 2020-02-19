Rohit Sharma, who is currently nursing a calf injury, took to Instagram to share a video of him lifting weights at the gym. While many fans urged him to get better soon and wondered if the video hinted at a return to the field was coming soon, Harbhajan Singh had a different question altogether. "Only 40 kg for this ?? Common shaana," the spinner commented on Rohit's video. Rohit Sharma, responding to Harbhajan, wrote "that's because it's my first day after injury with weights."

Harbhajan Singh's comment left users in splits, while some commented saying 40 kg was enough for Rohit to keep sending the ball to the stands.

Harbhajan Singh left a hilarious comment on Rohit Sharma's video on Instagram.

Photo Credit: Instagram

"Paaji Wankhede se Chinnaswamy maar denge Hitman fir toh (He'll hit it from the Wankhede to Chinnaswamy then)," one user commented.

"But he always hit the ball into the stands regardless doing 40 kg," wrote another.

"Now you want double hundred in deadlifts or what?? He is injured," another user commented.

"He converts 100 to 200 in 32 balls. slow starter," wrote another.

Rohit Sharma suffered a calf injury while batting in the fifth T20I against New Zealand. He was ruled out of India's ODI series against New Zealand, which the visitors lost 3-0. He is also ruled out of the upcoming Test series in New Zealand, which begins in Wellington on Friday.

Rohit Sharma will be aiming to come back in time for the ODI series against South Africa in March, with the Indian Premier League scheduled to begin after that.