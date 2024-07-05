Team India's incredible 2024 T20 World Cup win celebration saw tens of thousands, if not lakhs, of fans gather on the streets of Mumbai, along the Marine Drive. The celebration was particularly special to Rohit Sharma, who is now able to forget the agony of the lost ODI World Cup final in 2023, and celebrate his first ICC title as captain. One heartwarming video of Rohit with the T20 World Cup trophy has gone viral on social media, where the Indian captain is seen polishing the trophy.

A video of Rohit wiping dust off the T20 World Cup trophy with a tissue was captured. In the video, Rohit is also clutching his gold medal like a prized possession.

Rohit Sharma seems to have no plans of getting a second child atp; the trophy is his literal baby pic.twitter.com/AUn4mQkkaJ — Sravani(@pullshotx45) July 4, 2024

Rohit is also surrounded by police officers. With an approximated three lakh people celebrating with Team India in Mumbai, high police security was a must despite the celebratory mood.

On Thursday, July 4, Team India players conducted an open-top bus parade along Mumbai's iconic Marine Drive to the Wankhede Stadium, celebrating their T20 World Cup win with fans. Rohit, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and co. lapped up the atmosphere of a cricket-mad city.

Later, the players were felicitated at the Wankhede, before the players did laps around the stadium to celebrate with the fans. The players and the fans sang 'Vande Mataram' as India celebrated with the T20 World Cup trophy and the tricolor.

India won the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa on June 29. Staring at the jaws of defeat with South Africa needing 30 runs from 30 balls, a phenomenal death overs bowling performance by Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh saw India emerge winners by seven runs.

This is India's first T20 World Cup title since they won the inaugural edition in 2007.