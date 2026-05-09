A major on-air blunder left the host broadcasters embarrassed during the opening moments of the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday. As the match got underway, the broadcasters attempted to display Pakistan's player statistics on screen. However, viewers were left stunned when the graphics mistakenly showed Indian cricket team players instead of Pakistan's XI. The on-screen graphic bizarrely listed Rohit Sharma as captain of Pakistan.,

The graphic also included the names such of Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, and Mukesh Kumar, all of whom are part of India's setup-not Pakistan's.

Broadcasting Blunder



Indian Team as Pakistan Test team.



Graphics shown PAK vs BAN 1st Test on Day 2.



Courtesy : Fox Cricket pic.twitter.com/vKXjnB4wha — Venky (@Cric_Venky) May 9, 2026

The glaring error quickly sparked amusement online, with screenshots of the broadcast spreading rapidly across social media and leaving fans in splits over the mix-up.

On the cricketing front, Bangladesh enjoyed a strong opening day of the Test. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto led from the front with an attacking century, helping the hosts recover from an early wobble to finish Day 1 on 301 for 4 against Pakistan.

Shanto struck his ninth Test hundred off just 129 balls with the help of 12 fours and two sixes to delight the home fans at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The in-form batsman steadied the innings after Bangladesh were reduced to 31-2 inside 11 overs, before falling lbw to seamer Mohammad Abbas. The left-handed pair of Shanto (101) and Mominul Haque put on 170 runs off 257 balls for the third wicket, the highest partnership for that wicket against Pakistan and the third highest overall for Bangladesh.

Mominul praised Shanto, saying it was among his best knocks.

"Shanto's innings is one of the best I have seen from him. He is in outstanding form," Mominul said.

"Even under a lot of pressure, he manages to score hundreds. Today as well, he made a century in very difficult conditions. He is in the best form of his life."

(With AFP inputs)

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