India captain Rohit Sharma has urged the fans to join the team for the open bus T20 World Cup victory parade, which will commence from 5 PM onwards on Thursday, July 4. Team India will arrive in New Delhi in the early hours of Thursday, where they will meet with PM Narendra Modi. They will then leave for Mumbai via a chartered flight, and leave for the Wankhede Stadium. The last 1km of the journey would be done in an open bus. Taking to social media on Wednesday, Rohit invited the fans to join the team during the open bus victory parade.

"We want to enjoy this special moment with all of you. So let's celebrate this win with a victory parade at Marine Drive & Wankhede on July 4th from 5:00pm onwards. It's coming home," Rohit wrote in a post.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also sent an invite to the fans to join the team as they celebrate India's remarkable triumph in the T20 World Cup.

"Join us for the Victory Parade honouring Team India's World Cup win! Head to Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium on July 4th from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate with us! Save the date," Shah wrote in a separate post.

After landing in India, the players and support staff members will be felicitated by PM Narendra Modi. The players and support staff members will also have breakfast with PM Modi.

The entire contingent will then leave for Mumbai via another chartered flight. According to report in the Indian Express, there will be an open bus parade from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium in an open bus.

Jay Shah will then distribute the Rs 125 crore prize money during a special presentation ceremony inside the stadium.

The Indian men's cricket team, after winning the T20 World Cup in Barbados, will land in New Delhi during the early hours of Thursday, June 4.

Air India's special charter flight named AIC24WC -- Air India Champions 24 World Cup -- took off at 4:50 am local time on Wednesday (local time), carrying the Indian players and support staff.