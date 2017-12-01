Rohit Sharma, India Captain For ODIs Against Sri Lanka, Eyes 300

Rohit Sharma is the only player in history to score two double-hundreds in One-day Internationals. The right-handed batsman achieved the feat for the first time on November 2, 2013, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru where he smashed the bowlers out of the park in the series decider against Australia. It didn't take him too long to score another double-ton and this time it was a big one as he managed to amass 264. The Mumbai batsman went berserk at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata on November 13, 2014, against Sri Lanka to become the highest individual scorer in the 50-over format.

Now, the next target for Sharma, also called 'Hitman', is to score 300 in ODIs. In a bonus clip of Breakfast with Champions, Sharma said it's not easy but he would try.

"Now, whenever I go out to bat, people want a 300 from me. Whenever I field in the deep, at the airport, people keep asking me, 'when are you going to score 300'? As if scoring 300 like just pick up something and eating it," he quipped.

"In India, that is the expectation. That shows India as a country will never stop expecting more from you. It is completely acceptable because that's what you want and you try to live up to the expectations all the time. Having said that, I will try (scoring 300)," he added.

Rohit also spoke about his double-hundreds. Asked which he held dear to him out of two, he said, "I am very confused. It is a classy question but I have no answer to that question.

"If I make you understand, both (double-centuries) were crucial. The 209 happened in a series decider when the team was in a bad situation. Shikhar Dhawan got out early and Virat Kohli was run out soon after. I was under a lot of pressure.

"The situation was like, 'if I don't score runs, the team will lose the series'. Scores in that tournament were 350-400. I had to score to get our team to a decent total which is 350-plus. I was batting in the middle and I knew how the wicket was. I understood that if we don't score so many runs, it might be tricky for us.

"That innings had 16 sixes, which is a world record before our Mr. 360 (AB de Villiers) equalled it when he played against West Indies the next year," he added.

Talking about his second double ton, Sharma said, "I was so happy for that innings as I came back after three months from my finger injury. I was so nervous that I even told Ritika (his wife), 'I don't know how to approach the game'. Somehow, I managed to spend some time in the middle and got a lot of confidence.

"After the match, our coach Duncan Fletcher told me that I could have easily scored a 300," he laughed.

Sharma will lead the Indian side for the One-day International series against Sri Lanka starting on December 10 after regular skipper Virat Kohli opted to take a break at the end of a packed year.

The right-handed batsman will be India's 24th captain and seventh Mumbai player to don the skipper's cap.