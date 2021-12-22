Rohit Sharma smashed one of the most memorable T20I knocks of his career on this day four years back. The swashbuckling opener, who was recently appointed as India's captain in white-ball cricket, hit the joint-fastest T20I hundred in a match against Sri Lanka at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Rohit completed his century in just 35 balls and played an innings of 118 runs. His knock was studded with 12 fours and 10 sixes. Interestingly, South Africa batsman David Miller had also brought up his hundred in 35 balls against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom a few weeks prior to Rohit's milestone. Rohit guided the team to a massive total of 260/5 after being asked to bat first. KL Rahul also played a quickfire knock of 89 off 49 balls.

Watch the video of Rohit's innings here:

100 off 35 balls....



ON THIS DAY....in 2017....Rohit Sharma lit up the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, with a ferocious display of hitting



pic.twitter.com/nU19dV2AvZ — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) December 22, 2021

India then restricted the visitors to 172 all out. Yuzvendra Chahal scalped four wickets while Kuldeep Yadav bagged three.

Rohit recently replaced Virat Kohli as India'c captain in white-ball cricket.

In a recent interview with the BCCI's website, Rohit praised Kohli.

"He's put the team in a situation where there is no looking back. Those five years he has led the team, he led from the front every time we stepped onto the park. There was clear grit and determination to win every game. That was the message to the entire squad," said Rohit.

Promoted

"We had a great time playing under him. I have played a lot of cricket with him, I have enjoyed each and every moment and I'll still continue to do that. We need to keep getting better as a team and as individuals and that will be the focus not just for me but for the entire squad moving forward," he added.

(With ANI inputs)