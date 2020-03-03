Rohit Sharma Gifted Customised Real Madrid Jersey

La Liga table toppers Real Madrid presented star India opener Rohit Sharma with a customised jersey which they shared on their social media platforms on Tuesday. "It was great to have @RohitSharma45 at the Bernabeu!" posted Spanish giants Real Madrid on their Instagram page. "HalaMadrid what a win the other night and thank you for the experience," Rohit replied. "Thank you for the warmest welcome A@realmadrid #repost @realmadrid," Rohit said on his Instagram handle with the same pictures with 'RO 45' written on the back of a Real Madrid jersey.

Rohit was not only witness to Real Madrid beating FC Barcelona 2-0 in the El Clasico in Madrid on Sunday night, the limited overs vice-captain also had a good time in the Spanish capital.

Rohit, La Liga's brand ambassador in India, went on a city tour where he visited Palacio Real, also called Royal Palace, Chocolateria San Gines, which serves chocolate con churros (hot chocolate and churros) since 1894, and Plaza Mayor.

Later he was able to experience first hand the excitement of the El Clasico. He enjoyed the passion of football together with 81,000 spectators at the Bernabeu. Rohit had said in the past that he is an ardent Real Madrid supporter and therefore the victory of Zinedine Zidane's charges made him happy as Real moved back to the top of the La Liga table.

Brazilian teenager Vinicius Junior scored the opener in the 71st minute with substitute Mariano adding a second in added time.

Rohit also tweeted on Sunday after meeting some of the legends of the game at the El Clasico party. "It was nice to meet some of the legends of the game at the #ElClasico party," his tweet said.

Rohit missed India's Test series against New Zealand due to a calf injury he suffered during the fifth T20I of the tour at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. India lost the two-Test series 0-2.