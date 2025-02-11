India captain Rohit Sharma was understandably in a jubilant mood after hitting his 32nd ODI ton, in the second match of the series against England in Cuttack. With the triple-digit score, Rohit also put an end to the chatter around his poor form, showing it was only a matter of time before he got his mojo back. Rohit had many moments to celebrate from the Cuttack encounter but there was one specific moment that evaded everyone's eyes. An unseen video from the match, featuring Rohit Sharm and Odisha Chief Minister Charan Majhi, has now surfaced on social media and gone viral.

In the video, Rohit could be seen holding the Odisha CM's hand and making a gesture as if he was 'campaigning' for him. The gesture seems to have been made by Rohit as a joke, with the India skipper acting as if he was in a political rally. Here's the video:

What a character Rohit Sharma is yaar.pic.twitter.com/d2oMVYwDzK — (@rushiii_12) February 10, 2025

Rohit's return to form is a promising development for India, as the skipper seems to have put an end to his struggles with the bat, in time for the start of the Champions Trophy. Fingers are crossed for Rohit's long-term teammate Virat Kohli too, who has been going through a similar run of form as the skipper.

Virat and Rohit have been surrounded by criticism from fans and former cricketers amid their lean patch in the Test format. The star duo returned to the ODI fold in a bid to rediscover their mojo before beginning their campaign in the Champions Trophy.

Virat was sidelined for the first ODI against England due to a knee issue, while Rohit flopped with 2(7). On Sunday, during the second ODI in Cuttack, Rohit and Virat continued their quest for form.

While Virat faded away after his sublime on-drive, the Indian skipper silenced his critics and doubters with a blistering century, lifting the hosts to a four-wicket victory, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Former India cricketer Atul Wassan was delighted with India's performance but expressed his concern about the players featuring in the playing XI who are not included in India's Champions Trophy squad.

"I am happy. I told you that Rohit and Virat are going to win us the Champions Trophy. But what I can't understand is why those who are not in the team for the Champions Trophy playing in this series," Wassan told ANI on the sidelines of the RCL event.

Advertisement

Wassan isn't much concerned about Virat's form and believes he is saving up runs for the situation when India would need it the most.

"On Virat Kohli, he says, "I think he is saving up his runs, he will score when India needs runs," he added.

With ANI Inputs