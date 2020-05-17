Rohit Sharma, Anil Kumble Ace "Keep It Up" Challenge With Unique Twists. Watch

Rohit Sharma and Anil Kumble left their mark on the "keep it up" challenge on Sunday, bringing in their own unique twists. While Rohit Sharma bounced the ball on his bat's handle, Anil Kumble, who was nominated by Harbhajan Singh to take up the challenge, couldn't find a bat and decided to use his wrist to ace the challenge. Rohit Sharma went on to nominate his statemates Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane along with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. On the other hand, Kumble asked Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and KL Rahul to take up challenge.

There you go @YUVSTRONG12! I'm committed to staying at home. I further nominate @ShreyasIyer15, @RishabhPant17 and @ajinkyarahane88 to innovate and commit to staying home. pic.twitter.com/P3LlCIJHma — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 17, 2020

Yuvraj Singh started the trend among Indian cricketers on Thursday by posting a video of himself on Instagram where he kept the bouncing the ball on the side of his bat. He then nominated Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh to take the challenge.

Since then Indian players have been coming up with their own twists to the challenge.

On Saturday, Sachin Tendulkar had posted a video of him taking up Yuvraj's challenge but the former India batting legend added a unique twist to the task given to him.

Tendulkar completed the challenge with a blindfold on and asked Yuvraj to try and match him.

In reply, Yuvraj admitted that he knew, he "challenged the wrong legend" and said that it might take him a week to complete the task.

"I knew I challenged the wrong legend ! This might take a week il try," Yuvraj left a comment on Tendulkar's post.

As the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, cricket stars are using social media as a way to interact with their fans and keeping them engaged during these testing times.