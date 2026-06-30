India players Rishabh Pant and Pratika Rawal will be among the biggest names in a pool of 600 players set to go under the hammer at the auction of the third Delhi Premier League T20 in New Delhi on Wednesday. A total of 400 men's and 200 women's players have registered for the auction, which will be attended by eight men's and four women's franchises. The teams have already retained 65 men and 28 women players ahead of the auction, a release from the organisers said. "Each of the eight men's franchises was allotted a total purse of Rs 1.5 crore ahead of the season, out of which retention amounts have already been deducted," stated the release.

"The remaining balance is what each franchise will bring to the auction table on July 1. Each of the four women's franchises was allotted a purse of Rs 75 lakhs, similarly adjusted after retention deductions." Players have been put into four different categories. The marquee category will have players who have represented India, India A or have been a part of any IPL franchise over the last three seasons.

The category A covers players who represented Delhi's senior men's team in the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy or Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in any of the previous three domestic seasons, while the category B includes Delhi Under-23, Under-19 and Under-16 players from the same period.

The third category, C, will have the DDCA-registered players from Delhi's league cricket circuit.

The base price for categories marquee, A, B, and C are Rs 10 lakh, Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

Similarly, the women's auction will have the marquee category which comprises of Indian women cricketers from Delhi or DDCA and players who were part of Women's Premier League squads over the last three seasons.

The category A covers players who represented Delhi's senior women's team in the Senior Women's One-Day Trophy or Senior Women's T20 Trophy in any of the previous three domestic seasons, while category B includes Delhi U-23, U-19 and U-15 players.

The category C features DDCA Women's T20 League performers and registered players who were not part of the senior team's playing eleven.

The base price for categories marquee, A, B, and C are Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh, Rs 1.5 lakh, and Rs 75,000 respectively.

"The marquee players available at the men's auction are headlined by Rishabh Pant, and also include Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Simarjeet Singh, Mayank Yadav, Anuj Rawat, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sarthak Ranjan, Suyash Sharma, Vansh Bedi and Tejasvi," the release said.

"The marquee players available at the women's auction are Priya Punia, Priya Mishra, Parunika Sisodia, Pratika Rawal and Simran Dil Bahadur," it added.

The franchise will also be allowed to access one Right to Match card in the action.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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