Rishabh Pant is steadily recovering from last year's horrific car crash. The wicketkeeper-batter has been out of action since December 2022, after he met with a horrific car accident while travelling from Delhi to Roorkee. He keeps on updating his fans regarding his health through his posts on social media. On Thursday, Pant shared his exercise video where he can be seen lifting weights with ease. Along with the video, he wrote a caption: "You get what you work for, not what you wish for".

Earlier this month, Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) committee led by Directors Shyam Sharma and Harish Singla met India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, currently recovering from his injuries sustained in a horrific car accident last year, at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Pant is currently undergoing rehabilitation at NCA Bangalore. He has been keeping his fans updated about his recovery through his social media posts, in which he is seen hitting the gym, walking without any external support, and interacting with his teammates in his usual jovial manner.

Pant has demonstrated tremendous tenacity and determination in his recuperation. His admirers and followers have been following his progress, hoping that he returns soon to entertain them.

Shyam Sharma said that Pant is recovering well and expressed hope that he would be back on the field as soon as possible.

"He is doing well in his recovery and now he is a lot better. There is a big question about his comeback as it takes time but I hope he will be back on the field as soon as possible," Shyam told news agency ANI.