India cricketer Rishabh Pant seems to have been 'reborn' after surviving a scary accident on December 30, 2022. Pant, who is presently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, altered his Date of Birth on social media handles to 5th January 2023 which makes him a 5-month-old boy. Pant's decision has had his fans and the cricketing universe buzzing. These unexpected modifications have sparked speculation and raised questions about what's the motive behind it.

Rishabh Pant, the dynamic Indian cricketer known for his explosive batting prowess, has changed his birth date which seems to be a move to mark his new life after the accident. This cryptic alteration has reverberated throughout the cricketing world, leaving pundits and fans searching for meaning behind this.

In a world where social media serves as a platform for expression and interaction, the changes to Rishabh Pant's birth date have caused a stir. As fans eagerly await further insights, one thing is certain-these alterations have ignited curiosity and intrigue, leaving the world wondering about the motivation behind these enigmatic changes.

Not just on Instagram, Pant updated his birth date on other social media accounts too.

Pant is working hard to regain full fitness and remain in contention for the ODI World Cup 2023, the schedule for which was announced by the International Cricket Council on Tuesday. The wicket-keeper batter has been giving updates on his recovery through social media.

Sometimes, he is seen climbing stairs. On other occasions, he has been seen working at the NCA with other players. The selectors and the team management are keeping their fingers crossed, hoping for the talented cricketer's swift return.

