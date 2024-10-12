Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma recently revealed that wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant came up with a brilliant ploy that disrupted South Africa's rhythm during the T20 World Cup 2024 final. The match was headed towards a close finish with South Africa needing 30 runs off 30 balls and it looked like India will need something to turn the momentum in their favour. Pant stopped the game as he had a knee injury and the physio came inside the ground to tap up his knee. Rohit claimed that the whole incident helped slow down the game and India went on to clinch the title with a brilliant win. Pant broke silence on Rohit's claim and said that he asked the physio to take his time on the field.

"I was thinking about this. Because suddenly the momentum shifted. There were a lot of runs in 2-3 overs. So, I was thinking, when will this moment come again when you are playing in a World Cup final. So, I was telling the physio, that you take your time, keep wasting the time."

Pant narrated the story behind his injury during the T20 World Cup final when SA needed 26 from 24. [Star Sports]

"He was asking me if I was okay. I told him I'm just acting. Sometimes in such a match situation, I am not saying that it works every time, But sometimes it works. And if it works in such a moment, you want nothing else," Rishabh Pant said in the viral video.

Earlier, Rohit recalled the entire incident during an episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

"When South Africa needed 30 runs off 30 balls, just before that, there was a small break. Pant used his intelligence to pause the game - he had a knee injury, so he had his knee taped, which helped slow down the game - because the game was fast-paced, and at that moment, all a batter wants is the ball to be bowled quickly. But we had to break the rhythm. As I was setting the field and talking to bowlers, suddenly I saw Pant fall on the ground. The physiotherapist had arrived and was taping his knee. Klassen was waiting for the match to start again. I am not saying it's the only reason, but it could be one of them - Pant Sahab used his smarts and things worked out in our favour," he said.