Ricky Ponting Showcases His "Favourite Piece Of Memorabilia" On Twitter

Updated: 05 April 2020 13:53 IST

Ricky Ponting shared a picture of his "favourite piece of memorabilia" on his official Twitter handle.

Ricky Ponting tweeted a picture of his new and old 'baggy green' caps. © Twitter

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Sunday revealed his favourite piece of memorabilia, sharing a picture of it on Twitter. After retiring from the game, Ponting received a brand new Australia Test cap from Cricket Australia and his wife Rianna Jennifer Cantor. Ponting has still managed to salvage his original 'Baggy Green' cap he received in his first Test match for his country. Talking about this, Ponting tweeted the picture and captioned the post as: "This is my favourite piece of memorabilia gifted to me by Rianna and Cricket Australia when I retired. A brand new cap on the left and my pride and joy on the right, looking a bit worse for wear after about 140 odd tests".

Ponting scored 27,486 runs for Australia during his international career and also led his country in all three formats.

No Australian has scored more international centuries than the former skipper.

Ponting also led Australia to two World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007.

He played his last Test in 2012. He is currently the second-highest run-getter in the history of the longest format of the game behind Sachin Tendulkar after finishing his career with 13,378 runs in Test cricket.

The former Australia captain is currently the coach of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals and he also took part in the Bushfire Bash -- a charity match.

The match featured some of the greats of the game like Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, and Wasim Akram.

The match was played to raise funds for the victims of Australia's worst-ever bushfires and all match profits went to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Ricky Ponting Cricket
