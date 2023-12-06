Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle came up with a brilliant answer for a Pakistan fan who was trolling the Indian cricket team on social media. The fan posted a video of India's batting during the first Test match of the 2020-21 series against Australia in Adelaide along with the caption - "In case you're having a bad day, enjoy this India team humiliation by Australia". India had a horrible start to the series as they were all out for 36 - their lowest total ever in Test cricket. However, Bhogle pointed out that India went on to win the series on Australian soil and hailed it as "one of the greatest performances".

I am glad you put this out Farooq because it led to one of the greatest performances in Test history. This is a case study on how you convert adversity into match winning performances through great courage, outstanding leadership and self-belief. When you have that pride, you… https://t.co/qXLZTccyjI — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 6, 2023

"I am glad you put this out Farooq because it led to one of the greatest performances in Test history. This is a case study on how you convert adversity into match winning performances through great courage, outstanding leadership and self-belief. When you have that pride, you find new heights. When you seek joy in someone else's adversity, you remain small and petty. So think big, think class, you might just find a wonderful world. Hopefully ....," Bhogle posted in response to the post.

Earlier, Bhogle celebrated the 40th anniversary of his first One-Day International (ODI) match as a commentator. Taking to Instagram, Mr Bhogle shared a photo of the invitation he received from Doordarshan for his first commentary stint.

"40 years ago today. My first ODI. Still remember that young man trying frantically to get opportunities. And a kind producer from DD-Hyd giving him this break," Mr Bhogle wrote on Instagram.

"I sat on a roller the previous evening, in a simple t-shirt, doing the curtain raiser. And got two commentary stints the next day. Over the next 14 months I got to do two more ODIs and a test match. Gratitude," he added.