The deadline for teams to announce their retention list for the IPL 2026 auction is fast approaching, and excitement among fans knows no bounds. Among the ten franchises, five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been making headlines due to their rumored release list. After finishing at the bottom of the points table in IPL 2025, with only four victories in 14 matches, CSK are expected to make significant changes to their squad ahead of the 2026 season.

According to multiple reports, CSK are highly likely to part ways with veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja before the auction. Speculation suggests that CSK are in talks with Rajasthan Royals (RR) to trade Jadeja in exchange for their skipper and wicketkeeper, Sanju Samson.

However, RR have reportedly demanded Jadeja along with another player in return for Samson. Earlier, RR had asked for Jadeja and young batter Dewald Brevis, but CSK declined, offering all-rounder Sam Curran instead. Later, The Indian Express reported that RR are keen on securing Jadeja and pacer Matheesha Pathirana in exchange for Samson.

All these rumors will be put to rest by November 15, when all franchises must submit their official list of retained players for the upcoming season.

After failing to reach the Playoffs in the last two seasons, CSK will be eager to bounce back in style. CEO Kasi Viswanathan has also confirmed that star player MS Dhoni is set to play in the 2026 season, adding to the anticipation.

Chennai Super Kings Probable Retained Players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Rachin Ravindra, Shaik Rasheed, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nathan Ellis, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Shreyas Gopal, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel

Probable Released Players: Rahul Tripathi, Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Gurjapaneet Singh