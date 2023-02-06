Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad made a controversial remark on the Indian cricket team over the issue of Asia Cup. Last year, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had said that Team India won't travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup. After that, Pakistan Cricket Board top officials said that such a decision might impact Pakistan's decision to travel to India for the ODI World Cup later this year. Miandad, howeverm took it to th enext level.

"Main to pehle bhi kehta tha, nahi aate to bhaad mein jaayein, hamein koi fark nahi padta, hamein hamari cricket mil rahi hai. Ye ICC ka kaam hai, ye cheez agar ICC control nahi kar skti, to fir governing body ka koi kaam nahi hai(I have always been saying, if India don't to come, we don't care. We are getting our cricket. It's ICC's job to control such things, else there's no point of having a governing body)," he said in a video on YouTube.

"ICC should have one rule for every country. If such teams don't come, no matter how strong they are, you should remove them," Miandad added.

Further in his assessment, Miandad even believes that India aren't willing to come as they are afraid of the public's extreme behaviour, in a case where they go on to lose in Pakistan.

"Aa ke khelo, khelte kyun nahi hai. Bhagte hain, unki museebat ho jaati hai bhagte hai (They should play, why aren't they playing? They are afraid of consequences)," he asserted.

Now, former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has come with a epic reply on the comment. "But they are refusing to go to hell," the star pacer wrote in a tweet.

But they are refusing to go to hell :) https://t.co/gX8gcWzWZE — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 6, 2023

