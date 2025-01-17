The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced massive restrictions on the presence of families as well as personal staff on tours for the cricketers in the aftermath of the humiliating Test series loss against Australia. The decisions regarding the personal staff of players was part of the 10-point policy introduced by the BCCI "to promote discipline and unity". According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the decision was taken in order to bring discipline into the side and at the insistence of head coach Gautam Gambhir. The report further claimed that a wicket-keeper travels with his personal chef on tours while a star batter's entourage includes security guards and a nanny.

"A BCCI source said that it is important to bring discipline into the side and coach Gautam Gambhir wants to finish the prevalent star culture. It was learnt that a wicket-keeper travels with his personal chef while a star batter travels with a big staff including a nanny for his kids and security personnel," the report said.

"There are some players who also travel with their personal staff. The BCCI source said that such practices have a negative impact on the team," the report added.

Earlier, the BCCI approved only a two-week window for families to stay with the players during overseas tours, besides imposing restrictions on personal staff, and commercial shoots.

"Any exceptions or deviations must be pre-approved by the Chairman of the Selection Committee and Head Coach. Non-compliance may lead to disciplinary action as deemed appropriate by the BCCI," the Board policy states.

"Additionally, the BCCI reserves the right to take disciplinary action against a player which may include sanction against the concerned player from participating in all BCCI conducted tournaments including the Indian Premier League; and deduction from retainer amount/match fees under BCCI Player contract," it warns.

(With PTI inputs)