In a historic first, Bangladesh on Sunday defeated Pakistan for the first-time ever in a Test, registering an 10-wicket win at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. This was only their seventh win in Tests on overseas conditions, and on the second in Asian soil. The visitors, led by former captain Shakib Al Hasan three-for and Mehidy Hasan Miraz's four-wicket haul, bowled Pakistan out for 146. Chasing 30 to win in Rawalpindi, openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam achieved the target in the final session of Day 5.

Bangladesh's maiden Test win sparked a celebration on social media, with fans taking to X to congratulate the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side. Bangladesh also became the first side to beat Pakistan by 10 wickets at their home.

Here's how Internet reacted:

Bangladesh secured a historic win against Pakistan on their home soil. This first-ever Test match victory against Pakistan is especially significant for the Bangladesh Tigers and their fans.#PAKvsBAN pic.twitter.com/yaWWLX5dga — Shekhar C Biswas (@ShekharCBiswas) August 25, 2024

Teams like Australia and England suffer in these conditions but they beat Pakistan in pakistan and Bangladesh being weak team but from sub continent they managed to win...now imagine what India will do to Pakistan in tests in these conditions... — Night owl (@SharmaStoic) August 25, 2024

Bangladesh just handed Pakistan a reality check on their own turf. The first Test win in Pakistan's backyard highlights the crumbling state of their cricket. Time for Pakistan to wake up from their nostalgia this isn't the 90s anymore. #Pakistan #PakistanCricket#PAKvsBAN pic.twitter.com/iwlhceU3MG — RAVI RAJPUROHIT (@Imrvrajpurohit) August 25, 2024

#Bangladesh #PAKvsBAN WHAT A WIN FOR BANGLADESH! They stayed true to the spirit of test cricket and remained steadfast in the trail of almost 450 runs. Pakistan were clueless in the 2nd innings. Amazing knocks by warriors rizwan and mushfiqur. pic.twitter.com/fSaHIWPn4B — PokeAshTPA (@PokeAshTPA) August 25, 2024

Black Day in our test cricket history

Congratulations Bangladesh great bowling ye sab plastic king wagera sab retirement le len or bowlers Bangladeshi bowlers se kuch seekhyn #Pakistan #PAKvsBAN #Bangladesh #BabarAzam #NaseemShah pic.twitter.com/SNRM4Qed2y — Amir Fan (@m_amirFc) August 25, 2024

Earlier, Pakistan trailed by 117 runs on the first innings but their batters failed to regroup, Mohammad Rizwan top-scoring with 51 as Bangladesh's spinners took seven of the nine wickets to fall on day five.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4-21) and Shakib Al Hasan (3-44) were the main wicket-takers for Bangladesh.

Pakistan made 448-6 declared in their first innings but Bangladesh replied with 565, their highest Test score against their South Asian rival.

The second Test starts at the same venue from August 30.