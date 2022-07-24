Star batter Virat Kohli is currently not part of the Indian for the ongoing white-ball series against West Indies. Kohli, who is struggling with the bat, will be back with the team for the upcoming Asia Cup in late August. The tournament will be held in UAE, and the format has again been changed to the T20s. While Kohli's recent run form has raised questions over his place in the Indian team, the former India captain said that he is ready to do anything to help the team win Asia Cup as well as T20 World Cup titles.

"My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup and for that I am ready to do anything for the team," Star Sports quoted Kohli as saying.

The 33-year-old last played the Asia Cup back in 2016.

He struggled with the bat during the recently-concluded tour of England.

Kohli could manage scores of only 11 and 20 in the fifth and final Test against Edgbaston and continued his bad performances in T20Is, where he could score only 12 runs in two innings.

This was followed by 17 and 16 runs in the three-match ODI series against England.

Also, Kohli had a sub-par IPL 2022, in which he could score only 341 runs in 16 games at an average of 22.73 and a sub-par strike rate of 115.98. He could score only two half-centuries in the tournament.

For the record, Kohli has not scored a century in any format in nearly three years.